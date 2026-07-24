Con City OTT Release: When and where to watch?

After completing its theatrical run, Con City, the Tamil heist crime comedy featuring Arjun Das in the lead role, has made its digital debut on Netflix. The film is now available for streaming in multiple Indian languages, including Telugu, making it accessible to a wider audience across the country.

The movie received mixed reviews when it was released in cinemas. However, its arrival on OTT gives viewers another opportunity to watch the film, and the makers will be hoping that it finds a stronger response from audiences on the streaming platform.

Directed by Harish Durairaj, Con City blends crime, comedy, and heist elements into an entertaining storyline. Along with Arjun Das, the film features a talented supporting cast that includes Anna Ben, Yogi Babu, Vadivukkarasi, Radha Ravi, Thambi Ramaiah, and VTV Ganesh, all playing important roles.

The film's music has been composed by Sean Roldan, while Power House Pictures, Klout Studios, and M&M Movie Makers have jointly backed the project.

With its digital release now live, Con City has another chance to attract viewers who may have missed it in theatres. It remains to be seen whether the film can build positive word-of-mouth and enjoy greater popularity through OTT streaming.