Hyy Chikitha Movie Review and Rating

Hyy Chikitha Movie Review: Youthful Entertainer With A Message Set in Rural Backdrop

Release Date: July 24, 2026

Rating: ★★¾☆ (2.75/5)

Cast: Abhinav Manikanta, Divija Prabhakar, Thanmai Kushi, Devi Prasadh, Prabhakar, Anji Mama, Balagam Sujatha, Yodha, Ajay Jabardasth, Ashok Vardhan, Sai Kaushik, Kranthi Reddy, Netha and others

Writer & Director: DhanRaj Lekkala

Producers: N. Ashoka R.N.S & ‘Garudavega’ Anji

Music: Charan Arjun

Cinematography: ‘Garudavega’ Anji

Editing: Madhu

Story

Hyy Chikitha is a rural drama that mixes romance, comedy, family emotions, and a message about the dignity of farming. The story follows Shiva, popularly known as BP (Abhinav Manikanta), a cheerful young farmer who is in love with his childhood relative Chitti (Divija Prabhakar).

The relationship faces a hurdle when Chitti’s father agrees to their marriage only if Shiva secures a government job. Although Shiva takes pride in farming, societal perceptions force him to question whether his profession will ever earn the respect it deserves. The film attempts to highlight the struggles of farmers while blending them into a commercial narrative.

Performances

Abhinav Manikanta delivers a decent performance and suits the role of a village youth. He performs well in emotional scenes, while his energetic screen presence and dances add some entertainment. Though there is room for improvement in a few dramatic moments, he shows promise as a lead actor.

Divija Prabhakar is pleasant on screen and brings innocence to her character. Her dialogue delivery and chemistry with Abhinav work reasonably well, though her role could have been written with more depth.

The supporting cast, including Devi Prasadh, ETV Prabhakar, Anji Mama, Balagam Sujatha, Ajay Jabardasth, and others, perform adequately. While a few comedy portions generate laughs, several supporting characters remain underutilized.

What Works

The film’s biggest strength is its intention to celebrate farmers and remind audiences about the value of agriculture. The emotional scenes centered around farming carry sincerity and occasionally leave an impact. DhanRaj Lekkala's direction is one if the major highlights. The film's production values add to the highlights.

Charan Arjun’s music is pleasant, with a couple of songs standing out. The background score supports the emotional moments without overpowering them. Garudavega Anji’s cinematography captures the village backdrop effectively, offering visually appealing frames that enhance the rural atmosphere.

What Doesn’t Work

Despite its meaningful premise, the commercial elements occasionally overshadow the central message, reducing the emotional weight of the story.

Technical Aspects

Charan Arjun delivers a satisfying musical score, while the cinematography remains one of the film’s strongest technical assets. The rural visuals are captured beautifully and lend authenticity to the setting.

Editor Madhu could have trimmed several scenes to improve the pacing, particularly in the latter half. Director DhanRaj Lekkala deserves credit for choosing a socially relevant subject, but the execution doesn’t consistently match the strength of the concept. The production values are decent for the film’s scale.

Final Verdict

Hyy Chikitha is a sincere attempt to present a farmer-centric story through a commercial rural entertainer. It benefits from respectable performances, appealing music, and attractive visuals, while its core message remains relevant and heartfelt.

However, predictable writing, sluggish pacing, and an uneven screenplay prevent the film from making a stronger impact. It has its moments but doesn’t fully capitalize on its promising premise.

Fans of village-based family dramas with a social message may find parts of the film engaging, but for others, it offers an average one-time watch.

Rating: ★★¾☆ (2.75/5)