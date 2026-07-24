July 25 Stock Market Holiday or Not?

If you are planning to trade in the stock market on Saturday, July 25, you will have to wait until the next trading session. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed tomorrow as it is a Saturday, which is a regular weekly market holiday.

Investors and traders should note that there will be no equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, or securities lending and borrowing (SLB) trading on Saturday.

Why Is the Stock Market Closed on July 25?

The Indian stock market follows a fixed weekly schedule. Trading takes place from Monday to Friday, except on exchange-declared holidays.

Since July 25 falls on a Saturday, both NSE and BSE will remain closed for all trading activities. This is a routine weekend closure and is not related to any festival or special occasion.

Will Commodity Markets Be Open?

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) generally remains closed on Saturdays as well. Therefore, there will be no regular commodity trading on July 25.

When Will Trading Resume?

As the market is closed on Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26, trading on NSE and BSE will resume on Monday, July 27, following the usual market timings.

Regular Market Timings

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

Equity trading: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Investors can use the weekend to review their portfolios, study market trends, and prepare their trading strategies for the upcoming week.

Should Investors Worry?

No. The stock market closure on July 25 is part of the regular weekly holiday schedule. Online brokerage platforms, portfolio tracking apps, and investment accounts will remain accessible, but no buying or selling orders will be executed until the market reopens on Monday.

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