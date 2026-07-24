EPF Interest at 8.25% Credited: How to Check Your PF Balance

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has started crediting 8.25% interest to EPF accounts for the financial year 2025-26. The interest rate was approved by the Central government earlier this year, and the amount is now being deposited into the accounts of crores of EPF subscribers across the country.

Many employees have already received the interest in their PF accounts, while others may see the updated balance in the coming days. EPFO is crediting the interest in phases, so the update may not appear for everyone at the same time.

How to Check Your EPF Balance

EPFO members can check whether the interest has been credited by using any of the following methods:

1. EPFO Passbook Portal

Visit the EPFO Member Passbook website.

Log in using your UAN (Universal Account Number) and password.

Click on 'View Passbook'.

Your updated PF balance and interest amount will be displayed.

2. UMANG App

Download and open the UMANG app.

Log in using your mobile number.

Select EPFO Services.

Enter your UAN to view your passbook and latest balance.

3. Missed Call Service

Give a missed call to the EPFO helpline number from your registered mobile number linked with your UAN.

You will receive an SMS with your latest PF balance.

4. SMS Service

Send an SMS from your registered mobile number in the prescribed EPFO format.

EPFO will reply with your account balance and contribution details.

What If the Interest Is Not Credited Yet?

If you do not see the interest in your account, there is no need to worry. EPFO has clarified that the interest is being credited in stages, and it may take some time for all accounts to be updated.

Even if the interest is not visible immediately, eligible subscribers will receive the full amount. There is no financial loss due to the delay because the interest is calculated before it is credited to the account.

Who Will Get the Interest?

All active EPF account holders who have contributions in their provident fund account during the financial year are eligible to receive the 8.25% interest. The amount is automatically added to the subscriber's PF account, and no separate application is required.

Why Is EPF Important?

The Employees' Provident Fund is one of the most popular retirement savings schemes for salaried employees in India. Both the employee and employer contribute to the EPF account every month, helping employees build long-term savings for retirement. The annual interest credited by EPFO helps increase the overall savings over time.

Subscribers are advised to keep their UAN activated, update their KYC details, and link their Aadhaar and mobile number to avoid any issues while accessing EPFO services or checking their account balance.