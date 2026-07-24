Varanasi Title Issue Resolved, Spirit Dispute Continues

The title disputes surrounding two of Telugu cinema's biggest upcoming films, Mahesh Babu's Varanasi and Prabhas' Spirit, have attracted attention in recent weeks. Both projects reportedly faced issues after other filmmakers had already registered or used the same titles. While one controversy has now been settled, the other is yet to reach a conclusion.

Varanasi Title Officially Cleared

The title issue related to Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, has now been resolved. Producer Subba Reddy, who had previously registered the title, announced that he was voluntarily handing over the rights to the makers of the Mahesh Babu–S. S. Rajamouli project.

Although he legally owned the title, Subba Reddy said he was happy to transfer it without expecting any financial compensation. Calling it an honour to contribute to a Mahesh Babu film, he formally handed over the title documents to producer K. L. Narayana in the presence of senior members of the Telugu film industry.

With this development, the makers can now move ahead with the project without any title-related concerns.

Spirit Title Dispute Yet to Be Settled

While the Varanasi issue has been resolved, Prabhas' Spirit continues to face uncertainty over its title.

A small Telugu film had already been made using the title Spirit, and its producers have claimed that they received legal notices regarding the name. They have also expressed their concerns publicly, saying they are trying to protect their rights over the title.

As of now, there has been no official announcement on how the dispute will be resolved.

Fans Await Final Decision

Both Varanasi and Spirit are among the most anticipated Telugu films. With the Varanasi title issue now settled, attention has shifted to whether the makers of Spirit will reach a similar agreement in the coming days.

Movie lovers are now waiting for an official update regarding the future of the Spirit title.

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