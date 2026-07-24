Korean Kanakaraju Earns ₹26 Crore Through Non-Theatrical Rights

Varun Tej's upcoming horror-comedy Korean Kanakaraju has achieved a major milestone even before its theatrical release. According to the latest reports, the film has earned ₹26 crore through non-theatrical rights, giving the makers a strong financial boost ahead of its release.

The impressive deal includes the film's digital streaming, satellite, and audio rights. Thanks to the positive response to the teaser, songs, and promotional content, the film has attracted strong interest from buyers in the entertainment industry.

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, Korean Kanakaraju is a horror-comedy that stars Varun Tej in a never-seen-before role. Ritika Nayak plays the female lead, while S. Thaman has composed the music. The film is produced by UV Creations in association with First Frame Entertainment.

The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on August 7, 2026. Trade experts believe the strong pre-release business reflects the growing buzz surrounding the film and the confidence distributors have in its box office potential.

With a unique mix of horror, comedy, and Indo-Korean elements, Korean Kanakaraju has become one of the most anticipated Telugu releases of the season. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see if the film can continue its success at the box office after its strong start in the pre-release market.