July 25 Bank Holiday or Not?

If you are planning to visit a bank on Saturday, July 25, you may need to postpone your work. Banks across India will remain closed tomorrow as it is the fourth Saturday of the month, which is a designated bank holiday under the Reserve Bank of India's holiday schedule.

Customers are advised to complete urgent banking work either today or use online banking services until branches reopen.

Why Are Banks Closed on July 25?

Banks in India follow a standard schedule: they remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, as well as all Sundays and notified public holidays.

Since July 25 falls on the fourth Saturday, all public sector banks, private banks, cooperative banks, and most regional rural banks will remain closed for branch operations nationwide.

Will Online Banking Services Be Available?

Although bank branches will remain shut, customers can continue using digital banking services without interruption. The following services will remain available:

UPI transactions

Internet banking

Mobile banking apps

ATM cash withdrawals

Cash deposit machines

Credit and debit card services

These services can be used for fund transfers, bill payments, balance checks, and other routine banking needs.

When Will Banks Reopen?

Banks will remain closed on Saturday, July 25 (Fourth Saturday) and Sunday, July 26 (Weekly Holiday). Regular branch operations will resume on Monday, July 27, unless a state-specific holiday has been declared.

Plan Your Banking Work in Advance

Customers who need services such as cheque clearance, demand drafts, account verification, locker access, or document submission should complete their work before the weekend, as branches will remain closed for two consecutive days.

Also read: Varanasi Title Issue Resolved, Spirit Dispute Continues