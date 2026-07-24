California Diwali Holiday Cancelled? Court Strikes Down State Order

A California court has reportedly invalidated certain portions of the law that officially recognised Diwali as a state holiday, months after the legislation came into effect. However, the ruling mainly concerns the wording used in the law to explain the festival's religious significance and does not completely remove the holiday's recognition.

The Diwali holiday law was signed in October 2025 after being introduced by Assembly member Ash Kalra and approved by California Governor Gavin Newsom. With the legislation, California became the third US state, after Pennsylvania and Connecticut, to officially recognise Diwali.

What the Court's Decision Means

The court's decision reportedly focuses on specific language used in the legislation rather than its overall purpose. The ruling does not affect the practical provisions that allowed eligible state employees to use paid leave for Diwali or permitted public schools and community colleges to decide whether to close in observance of the festival.

As a result, the recognition of Diwali remains an important part of California's efforts to acknowledge its diverse communities, even though parts of the law have now been challenged.

Hindu American Foundation Reacts

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) described the ruling as a setback for cultural and religious recognition in the state. The organisation said it is closely monitoring the legal proceedings and will continue supporting Hindu Americans while working to protect the celebration of important religious and cultural festivals.

Importance of Diwali in California

Diwali, widely known as the Festival of Lights, is celebrated by millions of people around the world. California is home to the largest Indian American population in the United States, making the festival an important cultural occasion for many families across the state.

The latest court ruling has sparked fresh discussions about how states recognise religious and cultural festivals while balancing legal and constitutional considerations.

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