Actor Imran Khan to Challenge ‘Leave India’ Order in Bombay High Court

Bollywood actor Imran Khan is preparing to challenge the order asking him to leave India in the Bombay High Court. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has directed the actor to leave the country by October 28.

The order came after Imran Khan took part in a protest in Mumbai on October 10. The protest called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Imran Khan is an American citizen and holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. Following the protest, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya filed a complaint against the actor, alleging that his participation in the demonstration violated the rules for foreign citizens.

The authorities later issued a notice asking him to leave India under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

His lawyer, Zulfiqar Memon, will file a petition in the Bombay High Court challenging the order. The actor's legal team is expected to argue that OCI cardholders are not barred from participating in protests.

The court's decision could determine the next steps in the case. Imran Khan has been given until October 28 to leave India under the current order.