Navratri 2026: 10 Garba Outfit Ideas to Try This Festive Season

Navratri is a time for colourful outfits, traditional music and Garba nights. People are getting ready to celebrate the festival with family and friends, and choosing the right outfit is an important part of the celebrations.

From traditional chaniya cholis to modern fusion outfits, there are plenty of styles to try this Navratri. Here are 10 Garba outfit ideas to help you look stylish and festive.

1. Traditional Chaniya Choli

A colourful chaniya choli is a classic choice for Garba nights. Choose a flared skirt with embroidery, mirror work and a matching blouse. Add a dupatta to complete the traditional look.

2. Mirror-Work Lehenga

Mirror-work lehengas are a popular option for Navratri celebrations. The reflective details look beautiful under festive lights. Pair the lehenga with simple jewellery to complete the outfit.

3. Bandhani Outfit

Bandhani prints add a traditional Gujarati touch to your festive look. A Bandhani dupatta paired with a matching skirt or lehenga creates a colourful combination.

4. Multicoloured Skirt and Crop Top

A multicoloured skirt paired with a crop top is a good choice for those who prefer a modern look. Choose bright shades and lightweight fabric to stay comfortable while dancing.

5. Embroidered Lehenga Set

An embroidered lehenga is suitable for people who prefer a rich festive look. Choose detailed embroidery and a contrasting blouse for an elegant appearance.

6. Kurta and Palazzo Set

A kurta and palazzo set is a comfortable alternative to a heavy lehenga. Choose a colourful kurta with embroidery and pair it with matching palazzo pants and statement earrings.

7. Sharara Suit

A sharara suit combines traditional style with comfort. Its flared pants and decorated kurta create a festive look, making it suitable for Garba gatherings and family celebrations.

8. Indo-Western Fusion Outfit

For a modern twist, try a crop top with a long skirt and a short jacket. Mirror work, tassels and colourful embroidery can make the outfit stand out during Garba nights.

9. Anarkali Suit

Anarkali suits are a good option for those who prefer a graceful and traditional outfit. Choose a bright colour with light embroidery and pair it with a matching dupatta and earrings.

10. Festive Saree Look

A colourful saree with an embroidered blouse is another option for Navratri. A lightweight saree or a pre-stitched style can make it easier to move around during celebrations.

Complete Your Garba Look With the Right Accessories

Accessories can add more character to a Navratri outfit. Oxidised silver jewellery, jhumkas, bangles and a maang tikka can complement traditional clothing. Choose comfortable footwear, such as flats or juttis, especially if you plan to dance for several hours.

The best Garba outfit is one that combines festive colours, personal style and comfort. Whether you choose a traditional chaniya choli or a modern fusion look, these ideas can help you celebrate Navratri in style.