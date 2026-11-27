OpenAI is making changes to ChatGPT's usage policy by combining its Chat and Work features under a single usage limit. This change may affect users who regularly use ChatGPT for everyday conversations and professional tasks such as research, data analysis, presentations and content creation. The new system has started rolling out to a small group of Pro subscribers. OpenAI plans to expand its availability in December 2026.

Chat and Work Will Share One Usage Limit

Earlier, Chat and Work had separate usage limits. Chat was mainly used for regular conversations, while Work helped users complete larger tasks such as research, creating presentations, building websites and handling multiple activities.

Under the new system, both features will use the same usage allowance. This means that spending more time on Work tasks could reduce the remaining usage available for advanced ChatGPT conversations.

OpenAI product lead Thibault Sottiaux confirmed the initial rollout on November 24, 2026. The company plans to introduce the change to more subscribers in December.

Who Will Be Affected by This Change?

This update could mainly affect users who depend on ChatGPT for several hours every day. Professionals who regularly use advanced AI models for research, writing and other complex tasks may reach their usage limits faster than before.

OpenAI has said that a small number of heavy users may experience limits sooner. However, most subscribers are expected to continue using ChatGPT as usual.

Instant Model Usage Will Remain Unlimited

There is some relief for users. Conversations using the Instant model will not count towards the shared usage limit. This means users can continue using Instant even after reaching their combined allowance.

Users can check their remaining usage and reset time by visiting Settings and selecting Usage.

OpenAI is also working to improve system efficiency so that users can complete more tasks within their available limits. The new policy aims to bring Chat and Work together under one usage system.