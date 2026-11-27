WhatsApp has introduced a new Travel eSIM feature that allows users to buy and manage mobile data plans directly through the app while travelling abroad. The Meta-owned platform has partnered with telecom companies, including Reliance Jio and Verizon. However, pricing details and the launch date in India have not yet been announced.

WhatsApp Introduces Travel eSIM Feature for International Travellers

WhatsApp is introducing a new Travel eSIM feature to make international travel easier. Announced on November 26, the feature will allow users to buy and install international mobile data plans directly through the app. WhatsApp has partnered with telecom companies and eSIM providers, including Reliance Jio, Verizon, Smart Axiata and Smart Communications.

With this feature, travellers may not need to buy a local SIM card after reaching another country. They can purchase a data plan before travelling and continue using their existing WhatsApp number.

What is WhatsApp Travel eSIM?

A Travel eSIM is a digital SIM that provides mobile internet access in other countries. It can be installed on compatible smartphones without removing the existing physical SIM card.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is preparing fixed and unlimited data plans. The plans may activate automatically when users reach their destination. WhatsApp may also send alerts when the data balance is low or the plan is about to expire.

How is it different from other eSIM services?

Services such as Airalo, Holafly and Nomad already offer international eSIM plans. However, WhatsApp's main advantage is that users can buy, install and manage their data plans within the app itself.

How to buy and activate Travel eSIM?

Once the feature is available, users may follow these steps:

1. Open WhatsApp and go to Settings.

2. Select Account and tap Travel eSIM.

3. Choose the country and data plan.

4. Complete the payment and install the eSIM.

5. The plan will activate after reaching the destination and connecting to a supported network.

Will it be available in India?

Reliance Jio's partnership has created interest among Indian travellers. However, WhatsApp has not confirmed India's availability in the first rollout. Pricing and supported countries are also yet to be announced.