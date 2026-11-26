Businessman and philanthropist Vardhaman Jain has made a major donation to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) by offering 121 kg of gold ornaments. Known for his business achievements and social service activities, Jain has made several contributions to temples, education and healthcare over the years.

Vardhaman Jain is the founder of Access Healthcare and Asia Chennai Engineering. According to reports, he sold a 70 per cent stake in Access Healthcare to a US-based company in 2025. The deal was reportedly valued at around $2 billion, making it a significant business transaction.

This is not the first time Jain has extended his support to TTD. In May 2026, he reportedly donated electric buses to the temple trust. He had also contributed Rs 7 crore towards the development of the Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC). In another contribution, he provided a coin-sorting machine worth Rs 1 crore to TTD.

Apart from his business activities and temple donations, Jain is also involved in several social welfare initiatives. He established Avishkar, an organisation that aims to provide skill development and employment-related opportunities to young people from economically weaker backgrounds.

He also serves as the Managing Trustee of the Kanchi Kamakoti Childs Trust Hospital, which focuses on offering medical services to people in need.

Through the Sarita Jain Foundation, he supports various initiatives in education and healthcare. The foundation runs programmes such as Vidya Seva and Vaidya Seva, which focus on improving access to education and medical facilities.

His latest donation of 121 kg of gold ornaments to TTD has once again brought attention to his contributions to religious and social causes.

121 kg of gold offered to Lord Venkateswara! 🙏 Vardhaman Jain, founder of Access Healthcare, and his family have donated 121 kg of gold ornaments to Tirumala. An extraordinary offering of faith and gratitude. Govinda Govinda! 🙏 https://t.co/5maDlDPZcm — Vineeth K (@DealsDhamaka) November 26, 2026

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