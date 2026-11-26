Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Seemantham ceremony became a special occasion with a musical surprise from renowned devotional singer Dr. Shobha Raju. She composed an exclusive song to celebrate Samantha's pregnancy and bless her baby. The singer recently shared how she created the composition and how her family came together to perform it at the ceremony.

Shobha Raju began working on the song about a week before the celebrations. After composing the initial version, she sent it to her sister, who immediately liked the tune. However, Shobha wanted to make sure the music was just right for the occasion. She experimented with four or five different tunes before finalising the composition.

She eventually selected Brindavani Saranga, a raga in which she had composed several songs earlier. Her elder sister appreciated the choice and mentioned its association with legendary musician Tansen. This made Shobha Raju even happier, as the composition held a special place in her heart.

How Shobha Raju Prepared Her Family for the Performance

The song was not performed by Shobha Raju alone. She wanted her family members to be part of the special moment, so she taught the composition to them ahead of the ceremony.

A day before the Seemantham, she sat with Raj's sister, Shital, and taught her the song. Once Shital learnt it, they practised it with Shobha Raju's sisters. The family then performed the composition together during the celebrations.

Shital sang the song, while Shobha Raju's elder and younger sisters, including Neeraja, also joined the performance. Her elder sister added a few Hindustani musical elements to the composition, giving it a personal touch.

Shobha Raju explained that she had shared the basic tune with her sisters but wanted them to add their own creativity. She was happy to see the family bring their individual musical styles to the performance.

What Did Shobha Raju's Song for Samantha Say?

During the interview, Shobha Raju also shared a few lines from the special composition. The song begins with:

"Samanta Seemantham, Samanta Seemantham, Anandam Virise, Amrutame Kurise..."

The lyrics celebrate Samantha's pregnancy and express happiness over the arrival of the baby. They also offer blessings for the child, wishing that the little one inherits the beauty, intelligence and good qualities of both parents.

The song carries a message beyond welcoming a new member into the family. It expresses the hope that the baby will grow up with kindness, humanity and strong values.

Through this composition, Shobha Raju shared her affection and blessings for Samantha, her husband Raj Nidimoru and their baby. The family performance made the song an especially meaningful part of the Seemantham celebrations.