Sharwanand's upcoming film Bhogi is creating buzz ahead of its theatrical release. Directed by Sampath Nandi and produced by K.K. Radhamohan, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on November 27 after facing several postponements. With just a few days left for its release, the makers have started promoting the movie aggressively. However, the absence of lead actress Anupama Parameswaran from the recent promotional events has become a talking point.

While Anupama has stayed away from the film's pre-release event and musical celebration, Dimple Hayathi has been actively participating in the promotional activities. This difference has caught the attention of fans and film industry observers. Discussions about the actresses' roles, the changes reportedly made to the film's story and the promotional strategy have started circulating on social media.

Anupama Parameswaran Misses Bhogi Promotional Events

The makers of Bhogi recently organised a pre-release event on Sunday and a musical event on Tuesday as part of the film's promotions. Several members of the team attended these celebrations to create excitement among audiences ahead of the theatrical release.

However, Anupama Parameswaran, who plays the female lead, was absent from both events. Her absence has surprised fans, particularly because the film is nearing its release and the promotional campaign is gaining momentum.

Anupama's absence has become even more noticeable as Dimple Hayathi has been actively taking part in the film's promotional activities. Dimple's presence at these events has led to questions about the importance of her character and the way the makers are promoting the film.

At present, there is no official explanation from the film's team regarding Anupama's absence. It is also unclear whether she was unable to attend because of scheduling commitments or whether there are other reasons behind the situation.

Dimple Hayathi Gets Attention During Bhogi Promotions

Dimple Hayathi has been making her presence felt during the promotions of Bhogi. Her participation in promotional events has attracted attention, especially since Anupama Parameswaran has not attended the recent celebrations.

According to reports circulating in film circles, Dimple was initially considered for a supporting role in the movie. However, the story was reportedly modified at a later stage, and her character is said to have gained greater importance.

These reports have fuelled speculation that Dimple is receiving more attention during the promotional campaign because of the changes made to her role. Some social media discussions suggest that the makers are focusing more on Dimple while keeping Anupama away from the spotlight.

However, these claims remain unverified. Neither the filmmakers nor the actresses have publicly confirmed that there is any disagreement or deliberate promotional strategy involving the two actresses.

Were Changes Made to Anupama's Role?

Another report making the rounds is that several changes were made to Bhogi's story after it was initially narrated to Anupama Parameswaran.

According to the speculation, the actress was told a different version of the story during the early stages of the project. The script is said to have undergone modifications later, potentially changing the importance of certain characters.

This has led to questions about whether Anupama is happy with the final version of her role. Some people have linked these rumours to her absence from the promotional events and her lack of social media posts about the film.

Anupama has not shared the film's trailer, teaser or songs on her social media accounts, according to the reports. While this has added to the speculation, the absence of promotional posts alone does not confirm any differences between the actress and the film's team.

Anupama Has Not Promoted Bhogi on Social Media

Social media activity has become an important part of movie promotions, especially in the days leading up to a theatrical release. Actors regularly share trailers, songs, posters and promotional videos with their followers to help create awareness about their films.

In the case of Bhogi, Anupama Parameswaran reportedly has not shared the film's promotional content on her social media accounts. Fans have noticed this and are questioning whether it is connected to the reported changes in her character.

The situation has attracted more attention because other cast members are participating in the promotions. Dimple Hayathi's active involvement has further increased the curiosity surrounding Anupama's absence.

Still, there could be several reasons why an actor may not share promotional material or attend an event. Without an official statement, it would be premature to draw conclusions about the actress's relationship with the film's makers.

Will Anupama Parameswaran Attend the Upcoming Events?

With Bhogi's release date approaching, fans are waiting to see whether Anupama Parameswaran will participate in any of the remaining promotional activities.

Her presence could help the makers generate additional interest in the film, as she is one of its lead actors and has a following among Telugu movie audiences. Fans are particularly interested in seeing the entire cast come together before the film reaches theatres.

The upcoming promotional events may offer some clarity about the situation. If Anupama joins the team, the current discussions could settle down. If she continues to remain absent, questions about her involvement in the promotional campaign may persist.

For now, the film's team has not issued any official clarification regarding the rumours.

Sharwanand Hopes to Score a Hit With Bhogi

Sharwanand is gearing up for the release of Bhogi, which has faced multiple delays. The actor will be hoping that the film receives a positive response from audiences and helps him deliver a successful theatrical outing.

The movie is directed by Sampath Nandi, known for presenting commercial entertainers with strong characters and engaging storytelling. Producer K.K. Radhamohan has backed the project, which is expected to bring together action, drama and entertainment.

The film's promotions have picked up pace in recent days, with events being organised to build excitement among moviegoers. With the release just around the corner, the makers will be looking to keep the audience's attention focused on the film.

The discussions surrounding Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi have added another layer of curiosity to Bhogi's promotional campaign. However, the film's actual content, performances and audience response will ultimately determine its success.

Conclusion

Sharwanand's Bhogi is gearing up for its theatrical release on November 27, but the film's promotions have sparked discussions about Anupama Parameswaran's absence and Dimple Hayathi's active participation. Reports suggest that changes to the story may have increased Dimple's role, while questions have also been raised about possible changes to Anupama's character.

None of these reports have been officially confirmed by the film's team. Fans are now waiting to see whether Anupama joins the upcoming promotional events and whether the makers address the ongoing speculation. With the release date fast approaching, Bhogi is attracting attention both for its cast and for the developments surrounding its promotions.