Light to moderate rainfall is likely in some parts of Telangana on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre. The weather department has forecast light rain in isolated areas of several districts over the next two days.

On Wednesday, light rainfall is likely in isolated parts of the erstwhile Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Warangal and Rangareddy districts. Similar weather conditions are expected on Thursday, with light rain likely in a few areas of these districts.

Meanwhile, nighttime temperatures have been falling in some parts of the state. Nyalkal in Sangareddy district recorded the lowest nighttime temperature of 15.1 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said minimum temperatures are likely to range between 17.3 and 20 degrees Celsius over the next three days. Residents can expect cooler nights along with occasional rainfall in some areas.