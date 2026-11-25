Victory Venkatesh's latest family entertainer, Aadarsha Kutumbam – House No: 47 (AK47), is all set for its digital premiere. The makers have officially announced that the film will start streaming on Netflix from November 27, 2026.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film was released in theatres on October 30, 2026. It features Venkatesh and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles, along with Nivetha Pethuraj, Nara Rohith, Satya, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore and Brahmaji in important roles.

The movie will be available in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Viewers can watch it on Netflix through the app or website after its release.

The story revolves around Chittibabu, played by Venkatesh, a middle-class family man who struggles with financial problems and family responsibilities. His life takes an unexpected turn when he wins a lottery worth Rs. 100 crore. However, the sudden fortune brings new troubles for his family.

Produced by S. Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations, the film has music composed by Thaman. With its OTT release, audiences who missed the theatrical run can now watch Venkatesh and Trivikram's family entertainer from home.