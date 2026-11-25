YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has strongly criticised the Chandrababu Naidu-led government over the demolition of the centuries-old Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple at Anjaneyapuram in Tirupati district.

Reacting to the incident, Jagan questioned the government's commitment to protecting Hindu temples and Sanatana Dharma. He expressed concern over the use of bulldozers to remove the historic temple and said the incident had hurt the religious sentiments of millions of devotees.

In a post on social media, Jagan said that sacred structures were being demolished without properly exploring alternative options. He also recalled several earlier incidents, including the demolition of Tirumala's historic Thousand-Pillared Mandapam, the removal of 40 temples in Vijayawada during the Krishna Pushkarams and the demolition at Kasinayana Jyothi Kshetram in Badvel.

Jagan contrasted these incidents with the initiatives taken during the previous YSRCP government. He highlighted the establishment of the SRIVANI Trust, which supports temple construction and renovation activities across the country. He questioned how the present government could speak about protecting Sanatana Dharma while allowing the removal of historic religious structures.

Former TTD chairman and senior YSRCP leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy also condemned the demolition. He alleged that the government could have considered changing the highway alignment instead of removing the centuries-old temple. He highlighted the temple's historical and spiritual importance and questioned the government's decision.

The controversy is linked to the expansion of National Highway 716. However, the Andhra Pradesh government has defended the decision, stating that the temple was shifted after discussions with local residents, devotees, priests and Endowments Department officials. The government also said that ₹59.3 lakh was deposited as compensation and 50 cents of nearby land was allocated for rebuilding the temple.

The issue has triggered a political debate in Andhra Pradesh, with YS Jagan demanding greater protection for historic temples and religious heritage. The controversy has once again brought the protection of temples and devotees' sentiments into the political spotlight.