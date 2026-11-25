Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions in several parts of the city on Wednesday, November 25, in view of the ‘Hyderabad Walks for Nasha Mukth Bharat’ padayatra. The march will be led by Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy to create awareness about drug abuse and promote a drug-free society.

The padayatra will begin at Amberpet MCH Ground and pass through several important areas before concluding at Kashish Function Hall in Musheerabad. The procession will start near Mahankali Temple in Amberpet and move through Amberpet T-Junction, 6 No. Junction, Tilaknagar, Fever Hospital, Hindi Mahavidyalaya, Vidyanagar, NCC Junction and Osmania University.

It will continue through OU Arts College, the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Seethaphalmandi, Chilkalguda X Road, Padmarao Nagar T-Junction and Gandhi Hospital before reaching Musheerabad X Road and the final venue.

Traffic diversions will be implemented at important junctions depending on the movement of the procession. Commuters travelling through Amberpet, Tilaknagar, Vidyanagar, Seethaphalmandi, Padmarao Nagar and Musheerabad may experience delays.

The traffic police have advised motorists to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes wherever possible. Commuters are also requested to follow the instructions of traffic personnel and check official Hyderabad Traffic Police updates for the latest information.

For traffic-related assistance, citizens can contact the Hyderabad Traffic Police helpline at 9010203626.