A major debate has emerged over the release plans of Varanasi, one of the most anticipated Indian films. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the mythological fantasy action drama features Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.

The makers have officially announced April 7, 2027, as the film’s release date. However, speculation is growing that the film could be pushed to the second half of 2027. While rumours about a possible delay continue to circulate on social media, there has been no official confirmation from the team regarding a change in the release schedule.

The shooting is reportedly nearing completion, with some patchwork and Mahesh Babu’s introduction sequences expected to be filmed soon. Meanwhile, the visual effects and post-production work are progressing as planned, with Rajamouli closely monitoring the process.

Despite the growing buzz and several unofficial release-date claims online, the director has maintained silence on the speculation. No major promotional updates are expected before the end of this year, as the team remains focused on completing the post-production work.

For now, the makers are sticking to the announced April 7, 2027, release date. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Netflix is in discussions regarding the film’s digital streaming rights. The Varanasi team is expected to begin sharing promotional updates early next year.

Until an official announcement is made, the reported postponement remains speculation, and April 7, 2027, continues to be the announced release date.

Varanasi has generated considerable excitement ever since its announcement, largely due to the combination of Rajamouli's ambitious filmmaking vision and Mahesh Babu's collaboration with the director.

The film has also attracted attention for bringing together actors from different film industries. With its grand scale, mythology-based storyline and international expectations, the project remains one of the most closely watched Indian films.