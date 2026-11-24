Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for one of the most ambitious projects of his career with Vrushakarma, a mystical adventure thriller directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, who previously impressed audiences with Virupaksha. The film, which is reportedly being mounted on the biggest budget in the actor's career, is scheduled for a grand worldwide theatrical release on December 4, 2026.

The latest reports about Vrushakarma suggest that the film may have a runtime of around 3 hours. There are also reports that the film has received a U/A certificate, although the makers are yet to officially confirm these details. A runtime of over three hours is unusual for a thriller, as films in this genre generally have shorter durations. However, given the film's mystical and adventurous storyline, the longer runtime could allow more scope for detailed storytelling, visual effects and dramatic sequences.

Naga Chaitanya reportedly plays an adventurer named Arjun, who gets caught up in a journey involving ancient mysteries, treasure hunting and supernatural elements. The story revolves around historical clues, mysterious cave inscriptions and an intriguing prophecy. Blending mythology, suspense and adventure, the film promises an engaging cinematic experience with an interesting storyline and grand visuals.

Meenakshi Chaudhary plays the female lead, while Laapataa Ladies fame Sparsh Srivastava takes on a crucial antagonist role. Veteran actor Jayaram, along with Kiara Khanna and other prominent performers, also features in important roles.

Vrushakarma is jointly produced by B.V.S.N. Prasad under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra (SVCC) and Sukumar under Sukumar Writings. Director Sukumar has also contributed to the film's screenplay, while B. Ajaneesh Loknath is handling the music composition.

With its ambitious production scale, intriguing premise and talented ensemble cast, Vrushakarma has created considerable anticipation among moviegoers. The film is expected to offer a unique blend of mystery, mythology and adventure. Audiences are now eagerly awaiting the trailer and further promotional updates ahead of its scheduled theatrical release on December 4, 2026.