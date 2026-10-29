Trivikram Explains Why He Tried to Touch Srinidhi Shetty’s Feet

Director Trivikram Srinivas has explained why he tried to touch actress Srinidhi Shetty’s feet at the pre-release event of Aadarsha Kutumbam. He said he did it as a joke because they share a close and friendly relationship.

The incident took place at the film’s pre-release event in Hyderabad. When Srinidhi Shetty greeted Trivikram and shook his hand, the director playfully tried to touch her feet. Surprised by his gesture, Srinidhi immediately bent down to touch his feet instead.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. While some people supported Trivikram’s gesture, others questioned why a senior director would try to touch the feet of an actress younger than him. The incident also led to online trolling.

Trivikram Clarifies His Gesture

Trivikram recently responded to the discussion during a media interaction organised by the team of Aadarsha Kutumbam on Thursday.

When a reporter asked why he had tried to touch Srinidhi Shetty’s feet, the director explained that she was one of the actresses closest to him.

Trivikram said he usually maintains a friendly relationship with everyone he works with. However, he shares a special bond with Srinidhi, who has become like a family member to him.

He explained that he tried to touch her feet only for fun because of their closeness. He compared the gesture to the playful teasing that often happens between close friends.

Trivikram also clarified that he had no other intention behind the gesture.

About Aadarsha Kutumbam

Aadarsha Kutumbam stars Victory Venkatesh in the lead role. Srinidhi Shetty and Nivetha Pethuraj play the female leads.

Trivikram Srinivas has directed the film, which is produced by S. Radha Krishna, popularly known as China Babu.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 30.