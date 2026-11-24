Hyderabad is expected to receive rainfall over the next three days, with hazy conditions likely during the morning hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), However, as no sever weather conditions are anticipated, the department has not issued any weather alert.

Isolated rainfall likely across Telangana

According to Telangana Weatherman T Balaji, isolated rainfall is likely in Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Suryapet, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool and Gadwal districts from Tuesday afternoon through the night (November 24).

He further predicted that southern and central Telangana, including Hyderabad, may experience scattered rainfall between November 25 and 27.

Balaji also forecast a spell of intense cold weather across several parts of Telangana from November 29 to December 4.

IMD Hyderabad issues no rain warning

While Telangana Weatherman T Balaji has predicted isolated rainfall across parts of the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any weather warning. However, the department has forecast partly cloudy skies over Hyderabad, along with misty or hazy conditions during the morning hours.

In view of the possibility of rainfall and hazy weather, residents of Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana are advised to plan their travel accordingly and remain updated on the latest weather forecasts.

The changing weather conditions are likely to keep residents alert over the coming days, particularly those travelling early in the morning. Hazy conditions may reduce visibility on roads, while intermittent rainfall could affect outdoor activities and daily commuting. People travelling to different parts of Telangana are advised to monitor local weather updates before planning their journeys.

The weather situation is also expected to change towards the end of the month, with colder conditions likely to prevail across several districts.

Residents are also advised to follow updates issued by the IMD, as weather conditions may vary across different parts of the state. People planning outdoor activities over the next few days should take the possibility of intermittent rainfall and morning haze into consideration.

Local weather developments are likely to remain a key concern as November draws to a close.