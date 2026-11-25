A woman advocate and social activist, Swarnalatha, was allegedly attacked by a group of TDP supporters in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh. The incident reportedly took place in front of the Two Town Police Station. According to the allegations, the attackers grabbed her by the hair, dragged her along the road and punched her in the face. The incident has raised concerns, with Swarnalatha questioning the police response to the repeated attacks and harassment she claims to have faced.

Swarnalatha Attacked in Front of Two Town Police Station

According to the available information, Swarnalatha was allegedly assaulted by TDP supporters near the Two Town Police Station in Eluru. The attackers reportedly pulled her by the hair and dragged her on the road before punching her in the face.

The incident has drawn attention because it reportedly happened right outside a police station. Swarnalatha, who works as an advocate and social activist, has been raising questions about the alleged illegal activities and corruption involving TDP leaders in the region.

Swarnalatha Says Attack Was Linked to Questions Against TDP Leaders

Reacting to the incident, Swarnalatha alleged that she was targeted because she had questioned the alleged irregularities and corruption involving TDP leaders in Eluru.

She said this was not the first time she had faced such treatment. According to her, she had previously been verbally abused and faced attempts of physical attacks for speaking against the alleged wrongdoing.

Swarnalatha believes the latest incident was also connected to her efforts to expose these issues. However, these allegations have not been independently established.

Allegations Against Computer Prasad

Swarnalatha further alleged that the attack was organised because she had exposed the alleged illegal activities of Computer Prasad, whom she described as the shadow MLA of Eluru.

She claimed that certain people were unhappy with the information she had brought to light and that the attack was an act of retaliation. These are allegations made by Swarnalatha, and there has been no independent confirmation of the claims in the available information.

Swarnalatha Questions Police Response

The social activist also expressed anger over the police response to her complaints. She alleged that despite reporting previous incidents of physical attacks and harassment, the police had not taken appropriate action.

She questioned why no effective steps had been taken to prevent further incidents. The fact that the latest alleged assault took place in front of the Two Town Police Station has added to her concerns.

The incident has once again brought attention to the safety of women activists and the need for complaints of harassment and physical violence to be properly investigated.

Conclusion

The alleged attack on advocate and social activist Swarnalatha in Eluru has triggered serious questions about political tensions and women's safety. She has accused TDP supporters of assaulting her because she questioned alleged corruption and irregularities involving local political figures. She has also criticised the police for failing to act on her earlier complaints. Further details about the incident and the police response are awaited.