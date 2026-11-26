Tollywood actor Jr. NTR has once again showcased his love for art and traditional culture by bringing home an original painting created by renowned artist Thota Vaikuntam. The actor reportedly commissioned the special artwork for his recently renovated residence. The veteran artist personally visited NTR's home and handed over the painting to him.

Thota Vaikuntam is one of India's well-known contemporary artists, recognised nationally and internationally for his unique paintings inspired by rural life and Telangana's cultural traditions. His artworks beautifully portray village lifestyles, local customs and everyday activities. Some of the common themes in his paintings include lush green fields, villagers carrying toddy pots, women engaged in household activities, temple rituals and traditional festivals.

The artist is particularly known for his distinctive use of bright colours and bold artistic expressions. His paintings reflect the simplicity, beauty and cultural richness of rural Telangana. Over the years, his works have received considerable appreciation from art lovers and collectors across the world. His paintings have also featured in prestigious art exhibitions and auctions.

The specially commissioned painting for Jr. NTR features Lord Venkateswara and Ammavaru in a traditional village setting. The artwork depicts devotees offering prayers to the deities, creating a beautiful blend of spirituality and rural culture. It also features a traditional muggu (rangoli) design, adding to the painting's cultural appeal. The artwork reflects Thota Vaikuntam's signature style, combining religious themes with elements of village life.

Jr. NTR was delighted to receive the original artwork and shared the special moment with his followers on social media. Posting photographs with the artist and the painting, the actor expressed his happiness and gratitude.

He wrote, "A humble moment of gratitude and immense joy in bringing home a commissioned original work by the legendary Thota Vaikuntam garu."

The painting has attracted attention among fans and art enthusiasts, highlighting Jr. NTR's interest in supporting and appreciating India's traditional art and culture.