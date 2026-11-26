Singer Jonita Gandhi has grabbed attention after attending the wedding reception of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran in Chennai. A photograph shared by the singer on social media has gone viral, with fans discussing her presence at the celebration.

Anirudh and Kavya hosted a grand wedding reception on November 21 at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai. Several celebrities, politicians, business personalities and cricket stars attended the event to congratulate the newlyweds.

Jonita Gandhi was also among the guests. She shared a photograph from the reception featuring herself with Anirudh and Kavya, along with wishes for the couple. The picture soon attracted attention on social media.

Jonita's appearance became a talking point because of earlier rumours about her relationship with Anirudh. Speculation about the two dating surfaced between 2022 and 2023, particularly when they were frequently seen working together. However, neither of them publicly confirmed those rumours.

Anirudh and Jonita have collaborated on several popular songs, including 'Arabic Kuthu' from Vijay's Beast, 'Chellamma' from Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor and 'Private Party' from Don. Their musical collaborations have been well received by audiences.

Many fans appreciated Jonita's presence at the wedding reception and praised the friendly bond between the singers. Her photograph has once again brought attention to the popular composer-singer combination.

Anirudh and Kavya got married in an intimate ceremony in Greece on November 11. Their Chennai reception turned into a star-studded celebration, with several prominent personalities from different fields attending the event.