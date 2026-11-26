The team behind the much-talked-about epic film ‘Ramayana’ recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi following the film’s impressive performance at the box office. Pictures from the meeting have surfaced on social media, attracting attention from fans and movie lovers.

The meeting was attended by lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra and Prime Focus business head Niraj Sanghai. During their interaction, Amit Shah reportedly congratulated the team for bringing the Indian epic to the big screen on such a grand scale. He also appreciated their efforts in presenting the country's rich cultural and mythological heritage through cinema.

Actor Yash, who plays the role of Ravana and is also associated with the project as a co-producer, was not present at the meeting. However, the reason for his absence has not been officially disclosed.

Ramayana’ features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana. The film also includes several prominent actors, such as Sunny Deol, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil and Vivek Oberoi in important roles.

One of the biggest highlights of the film is its grand production scale and visual presentation. Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film has reportedly been made on a massive budget of around Rs. 4,000 crore, according to recent media reports, rather than the Rs. 2,000 crore figure mentioned in some earlier reports.

The film's music is composed by Oscar-winning composers A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer, bringing together Indian and international musical talent.

Released worldwide on November 5, 2026, ‘Ramayana: Part One’ has received a strong response at the box office. According to recent reports, the film has collected over Rs. 1,750 crore worldwide, placing it among the highest-grossing Indian films. With its impressive commercial performance and international attention, the film continues to create excitement among audiences.