Actress Sai Pallavi is grabbing attention with another different look in her upcoming film Inji Vellam. The recently released song 'Aachi Aachi' has introduced her in a short hairstyle, surprising fans and creating buzz on social media.

After appearing with short hair in OM: Chapter 1 – Udhiram, Sai Pallavi has once again opted for a completely different appearance. In the new song, she is seen in a pregnant woman's avatar with short hair. Her charming expressions and energetic dance moves have become major highlights of the song.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Inji Vellam features Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi together for the first time. The film is said to explore a couple's journey through different stages of life, including love and parenthood. However, the makers have not revealed complete details about the characters and storyline.

The song 'Aachi Aachi' is composed by A.R. Rahman and features a blend of Tamil and Malayalam musical elements. The lively track has received attention from music lovers, while Sai Pallavi's new appearance has become a major talking point.

Sai Pallavi is known for choosing characters that offer something different. Her latest transformation has once again impressed fans, who are curious to see her role in Mani Ratnam's film.

Inji Vellam also stars Vijay Sethupathi and is scheduled to release in theatres on January 29, 2027.