Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is experiencing a memorable year in 2026, with several exciting projects and international recognition adding to his career milestones.

Earlier this year, he starred in the critically acclaimed film Baththa, which received appreciation from audiences and critics. He also began shooting for Tamil filmmaker Mani Ratnam's romantic film Inji Vellam, co-starring Sai Pallavi. Adding to his upcoming projects, Sethupathi is collaborating once again with director Thiagarajan Kumararaja for Pocket Novel.

Meanwhile, his Tamil film Maharaja has attracted international attention with reports of an upcoming Hollywood remake. The actor has also expressed his interest in being part of the adaptation.

Adding another milestone to his career, Sethupathi made a significant appearance at the 54th International Emmy Awards on November 24, where he took the stage as a presenter, marking an important moment for Indian representation at the global television event.

Speaking over a phone call from New York, the actor shared his excitement about the experience, describing a special moment in what has been a remarkable year for him.

Vijay Sethupathi described his appearance at the International Emmy Awards as an unforgettable experience, saying that being able to represent India on an international platform was a significant personal achievement.

Reflecting on the moment, the actor said that although he was presenting an award to another recipient, the experience itself felt like a major accomplishment in his life.

In an exclusive conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Sethupathi, alongside Kavita Gupta, a board member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences who played a key role in bringing him to the stage, spoke about the cultural significance of the occasion.

Speaking about his experience as an award presenter, Sethupathi said that representing India on the international stage gave him an adrenaline rush. He also expressed his excitement at witnessing several talented actors and artists at the event.

The actor added that he had never imagined experiencing such an opportunity in his life and expressed hope that he would one day return to the ceremony to receive an award himself.

His presence at the prestigious ceremony highlight the increasing visibility of India actors on International platforms. For Sethupathi, the experience was not just about presenting an award but also about representing India cinema on a global stage.