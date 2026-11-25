Superstar Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi is one of the most awaited projects in Indian cinema. The film features Mahesh Babu in the lead role, with Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran playing important characters. Since the makers unveiled the film, it has generated huge excitement among movie lovers. Now, reports about its OTT rights and possible release postponement have become a major talking point.

Varanasi OTT Rights May Fetch Rs. 450 Crore

According to industry reports, Varanasi's digital streaming rights are expected to attract a massive deal. The OTT rights are reportedly being valued between Rs. 400 crore and Rs. 450 crore. Popular streaming platform Netflix is said to be in discussions with the producers to acquire the film's digital rights.

Reports also suggest that the makers are planning to finalise the agreement by the end of November. If the deal goes through at the reported price, it could become one of the biggest OTT deals in Indian cinema. However, neither Netflix nor the production team has officially confirmed these reports.

Is Varanasi Getting Postponed?

Apart from the OTT business, the film's theatrical release has also become a topic of discussion. SS Rajamouli previously announced April 7, 2027, as the worldwide release date. However, recent reports suggest that the makers are considering new release dates in July or August 2027.

The possible change in the release schedule is reportedly due to the extensive graphics and visual effects work involved in the film. The team is said to be considering additional time to complete the technical work and deliver the expected visual quality.

Official Announcement Awaited

Although reports about the OTT deal and release postponement are circulating widely, the makers have not issued any official confirmation. For now, April 7, 2027, remains the announced release date.

With a popular cast and Rajamouli directing the project, Varanasi continues to create huge expectations. Fans are eagerly waiting for further updates.