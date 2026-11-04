Mahesh Babu's Varanasi to Break Shah Rukh Khan's King Record?

The overseas market plays a major role in the business of Indian films. Big stars often earn huge amounts through theatrical rights in international markets even before their movies reach cinemas. Now, a new discussion has started in the film industry about whether Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Varanasi can break the record set by Shah Rukh Khan's King.

Shah Rukh Khan has already created history with his upcoming film King. However, trade experts believe that Mahesh Babu could challenge this record with his ambitious project directed by SS Rajamouli.

Shah Rukh Khan's King Creates an Overseas Record

King, starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Siddharth Anand, is scheduled to release on December 24. The film has reportedly secured an overseas theatrical rights deal worth Rs 175 crore.

This is being described as a record-breaking deal in Indian cinema. The huge amount reflects Shah Rukh Khan's popularity among international audiences and the strong demand for his films in overseas markets.

Following this achievement, industry watchers are now discussing which upcoming Indian movie could surpass the record.

Why Mahesh Babu Could Challenge Shah Rukh Khan

Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest South Indian stars in the overseas market. His films have consistently attracted audiences in countries such as the United States.

He has achieved several million-dollar milestones with regional-language films, proving his strong international fan base. With his popularity and overseas box-office performance, trade circles believe he has the potential to compete with Shah Rukh Khan's record.

His upcoming film Varanasi has further increased these expectations because it brings together Mahesh Babu and one of India's most successful directors, SS Rajamouli.

Varanasi Gets a Huge Overseas Rights Offer

Directed by SS Rajamouli, Varanasi is one of the most ambitious Indian film projects currently in production. The movie is reportedly being made on a massive budget of around Rs 1,400 crore.

Apart from Mahesh Babu, the film features international stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in important roles.

According to industry reports, the overseas distribution rights for the Indian-language versions of Varanasi have already received an offer of around Rs 160 crore. If the reported deal moves forward, the film could come close to Shah Rukh Khan's King even before its theatrical release.

Rajamouli's international popularity following the success of RRR, combined with Mahesh Babu's overseas market strength, could make the film a major attraction among international distributors.

Varanasi Targets a Worldwide Release

The makers are reportedly planning a grand worldwide release for Varanasi on April 7, 2027. The film is expected to reach audiences in more than 120 countries and will also be released in IMAX format.

Trade analysts believe that the film's overseas theatrical rights could cross the Rs 200 crore mark by the time of its release. If that happens, Varanasi could overtake King's reported Rs 175 crore overseas rights record.

With a huge production budget, an international cast and Rajamouli's global reputation, expectations surrounding Varanasi are already high. All eyes are now on whether Mahesh Babu can create a new overseas business record with this film.

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