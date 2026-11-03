Mahesh Babu Enters Gaming Industry as Investor in Mumbai-Based Company

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has made an investment in the gaming industry. The actor has joined hands with Mumbai-based interactive entertainment company Shotgun Games as an investor.

The partnership will support the development of a new PC and console adventure game titled Takedown Genesis. The game is being directed by Vikki Arora.

The announcement has attracted attention among fans, as Mahesh Babu is now expanding his business interests beyond films.

Mahesh Babu Joins Shotgun Games

Shotgun Games co-founders Jeet Chandan and Vidit Mehta confirmed Mahesh Babu's association with the company. The actor also expressed his excitement about being part of the project.

Takedown Genesis is planned as an adventure game for PC and console platforms. The project is expected to bring interactive entertainment to gaming audiences.

What Is Mahesh Babu Doing Next?

On the film front, Mahesh Babu is currently working on director SS Rajamouli's ambitious project Varanasi. The film is one of the most anticipated upcoming Indian movies.

The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2027. Further details about the film and its promotional activities are expected to be announced by the makers.

With his latest investment in Shotgun Games, Mahesh Babu is exploring opportunities in the gaming and entertainment industry while continuing his acting career.