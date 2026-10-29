Don’t Trouble the Trouble OTT Release Date: Fahadh Faasil’s Fantasy Film to Stream on Netflix

The Malayalam star Fahadh Faisal became popular with the Telugu audience due to the film Pushpa 2. In this film, he plays the main character in the film Don't Trouble the Trouble. This recently released film had a mixed reaction from people. This film now has set an OTT release date. Let us see what those details are.

Don’t Trouble The Trouble: When and where to watch

Don’t Trouble The Trouble is ready to arrive on Netflix on October 30, the OTT giant has confirmed. The film will be released in multiple languages. A part from Fahadh Faasil, Don’t Trouble The Trouble also stars Ssara Palekar, Saurabh Sachdeva, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Subbaraju, among others in key roles. This movie has been produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni through the production houses Arka Media Works and Showing Business, and has been scored by Kaala Bhairava. Before the release of this movie in theaters, some big names from Telugu cinema like Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, and SS Rajamouli have supported the movie's promotion.

What Is Don’t Trouble the Trouble About?

The story follows Suri, an orphan who works as an ambulance driver in Hyderabad. After getting into trouble with a local gang, he is forced to arrange a large sun of money within a limited time. Unable to find the money, Suri decides to kidnap a child from a wealthy family and demand a ransom. However, his plan takes an unexpected turn when he encounters Divya, a young girl who claim that she has made her parents disappear.

Divya's mysterious circumstances lead Suri into a strange journey involving fantasy, unexpected discoveries and emotional moments. Her pet dog, Snoopy, also accompanies them as the story gradually unfolds. As Suri tries to deal with the situation, his priorities begin to change, bringing an emotional dimension to the film's fantasy-driver narrative.

Being interesting with its storyline, starring Fahadh Faasil and directed by SS Rajamouli, Don’t Trouble the Trouble merges fantasy, comedy, and emotional drama into one movie. Having been released theatrically, the movie will gain more attention from the audience due to its upcoming premiere on Netflix. The film can be recommended to those people who like fantasy entertainers.