Don’t Trouble The Trouble Twitter Review: Mixed Reactions for Fahadh Faasil’s Film

Fahadh Faasil’s Don’t Trouble The Trouble has opened in theatres today, October 2. The fantasy entertainer marks Fahadh’s lead debut in Telugu cinema and has already started getting reactions from audiences on social media.

The film is directed by Shashank Yeleti and also stars child actor Ssara Palekar. It is produced by Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni and SS Karthikeya, with SS Rajamouli presenting the movie.

Early reactions on X are mixed. Some viewers have praised Fahadh Faasil’s performance and Ssara Palekar’s screen presence. A few reactions also mentioned the emotional moments and climax as highlights.

At the same time, some viewers have criticised the writing, screenplay and pacing. A few social media posts described the story as predictable and felt that parts of the film were slow.

The film follows Suri, a street magician and troublemaker whose life changes after he encounters a mysterious girl named Divya. The story combines fantasy, magic, emotions and adventure.

Before the release, Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR had also shared positive reactions after watching the film, praising Fahadh Faasil and Ssara Palekar’s performances.

With audience reactions now coming in, Don’t Trouble The Trouble is generating mixed opinions online, with viewers highlighting both its performances and its writing.

#DontTroubleTheTrouble A Troublesome Watch! A concept with potential is narrated in such a boring way that it ends up being neither engaging nor entertaining. There is some heart in places, especially towards the end, but when the core plot is held back until the final 20… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) October 2, 2026

#DontTroubleTheTrouble An outdated fantasy entertainer which has good moments only rarely. Dont know what made Fahadh choose this film. Might work with kids in OTT. Tedious film 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9FHfFLH2QP — Front Row (@FrontRowTeam) October 1, 2026

#DontTroubleTheTrouble Review: 1.5/5🍅

Headache Trouble ‼️

the narration feels painfully dull right from the start. Apart from a few sparks here and there, there’s very little the film has to offer. It’s predictable, silly and eventually becomes a tiring watch.

Forced Emotions pic.twitter.com/gUYS3Lh6sO — bloody_talks (@Dk97122) October 1, 2026

#DontTroubleTheTrouble - It’s Magically Bad. A troubling film, not just for the producer, actor and director, but also for the audience. The story barely goes anywhere, and the narration feels painfully dull right from the start. Apart from a few sparks here and there, there’s… — Fukkard (@Fukkard) October 1, 2026