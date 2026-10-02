Gandhi Jayanti 2026: Remembering Mahatma Gandhi and His Legacy

Gandhi Jayanti is observed every year on October 2 to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. In 2026, India is celebrating his 157th birth anniversary. The day remembers Gandhi’s contribution to India’s freedom struggle and his teachings on truth, non-violence and simplicity.

Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. He studied law in London and later travelled to South Africa, where his experiences with racial discrimination influenced his approach to social and political activism.

After returning to India, Gandhi became one of the prominent leaders of the freedom movement. He played an important role in movements such as the Non-Cooperation Movement, Civil Disobedience Movement and Quit India Movement. His approach was based largely on ahimsa (non-violence) and satyagraha (truth-force).

Gandhi’s ideas also influenced civil rights movements outside India. His philosophy of non-violence and peaceful resistance became an important reference for leaders and movements around the world.

Gandhi Jayanti is one of India’s three national holidays. The day is marked by prayer meetings, commemorative programmes and cleanliness drives. Schools and colleges also conduct speeches, essay competitions and other activities based on Gandhi’s life and teachings.

October 2 is also observed by the United Nations as the International Day of Non-Violence, recognising Gandhi’s message of peaceful resistance.