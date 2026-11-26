Hyderabad is seeing more vehicles with registration numbers from other states being used for passenger transport. Their growing presence has raised questions about whether they are following Telangana's transport rules, paying the required taxes and affecting drivers who have registered their vehicles locally.

Many of these vehicles are being used for rides booked through Ola, Uber and Rapido. Some are also providing pick-up and drop-off services for employees working in IT companies.

A Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on Telangana's revenue for 2021–22 found that 6,376 vehicles from other states had been staying in Telangana for over a year without changing their registration to the state.

The report said the transport department missed out on ₹72.51 lakh in fees because these vehicles did not complete the registration process. It also pointed out that the department's computer system did not have a facility to alert officials about such vehicles.

Police ask taxi companies to check vehicle registrations

Hyderabad Traffic Police had already raised concerns about taxis from other states operating in the city. During a meeting with cab companies and driver unions on May 23, 2023, police officials asked aggregators not to use vehicles registered outside Telangana.

They also stressed the need to check drivers' backgrounds and keep their details on record. These details could help the police contact drivers or identify them quickly in case of an emergency.

Drivers' union wants strict checks on commercial vehicles

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has been demanding action against vehicles from other states that are being used for commercial transport in Hyderabad.

In October 2026, the union approached Joint Transport Commissioner M Chandrasekhar Goud and requested officials to inspect such vehicles.

The union also complained about private vehicles with white number plates being used to transport passengers for money. It wants officials to take action against vehicles that are being operated commercially without meeting the required rules.

According to the union, vehicles used for passenger services must have proper registration, permits, insurance and tax documents. It also wants taxi aggregators to ensure that the vehicles and drivers working through their platforms follow the rules.

Government working on new rules for taxi aggregators

The Telangana government is now preparing a Motor Vehicle Aggregator Policy to regulate app-based taxi and transport services.

The new policy is expected to bring clearer rules for companies operating through mobile apps and improve checks on vehicles and drivers. The move could also help authorities address complaints about vehicles from other states being used for commercial transport in Telangana.