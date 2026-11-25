A 65-year-old retired LIC employee from Hyderabad has reportedly lost money to cyber fraudsters who posed as police officers and government officials. The scammers allegedly threatened her with arrest by claiming that she was involved in a money-laundering case and kept her under what they called a ‘digital arrest’.

How the Fraudsters Approached Her

The woman said she received a phone call in August from a person claiming to be a constable from Karnataka Police. He allegedly told her that her name was linked to a financial crime.

Later, the caller connected her to another person who introduced himself as IPS officer Deepak Raj. He claimed that police had seized 247 debit cards from a criminal and that one of those cards was registered in her name.

The fraudsters also alleged that a Canara Bank account had been opened in Mumbai using her Aadhaar details. According to them, nearly Rs 3 crore had been transferred through that account as part of a money-laundering operation.

Woman Threatened With Arrest

The scammers reportedly told the retired employee that a case had been registered against her and that an arrest warrant had been issued. They warned her not to contact anyone and claimed she was under ‘digital arrest’.

Believing their claims and fearing legal action, she followed their instructions and transferred money to multiple bank accounts. She reportedly made four RTGS transactions between August 31 and September 22.

To arrange the money demanded by the fraudsters, she allegedly withdrew her recurring deposit before maturity and pledged her gold jewellery.

Realises She Was Cheated

The woman became suspicious when the callers stopped responding and failed to return her money. She later understood that she had been cheated by cybercriminals.

She approached Hyderabad cybercrime police on Monday, November 23, and lodged a complaint. Police registered a case based on her complaint and began investigating the incident.

The case highlights how cybercriminals use fear of police action, fake identity claims and threats of arrest to target unsuspecting people, particularly senior citizens.

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