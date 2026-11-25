Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Govinda is reportedly being considered for a role in Raaka, the upcoming sci-fi action film starring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee. If the reports turn out to be true, the project could mark Govinda’s debut in South Indian cinema.

According to circulating reports, Govinda is likely to appear in a brief but significant role that could have an impact on the film’s storyline. However, neither the actor nor the film’s production team has officially confirmed his involvement.

Raaka, produced by Sun Pictures, stars Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film has also been linked to several prominent actors, including Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Jim Sarbh.

While some of these actors have been associated with the project through media reports, the makers have yet to officially announce the complete cast.

Govinda’s reported association has now added another layer of curiosity around the ambitious project. Fans will have to wait for an official announcement to know whether the Bollywood veteran will indeed share screen space with Allu Arjun for the first time.

Originally announced under the working title AA22xA6, Allu Arjun and Atlee’s upcoming film was officially titled Raaka, with the makers unveiling the actor’s striking first-look poster featuring a bald appearance, intense kohl-lined eyes and claw-like features.

The film made headlines again in September 2026 after entering the Guinness World Records for the “Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time”, with 37 performers captured simultaneously during a sequence.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun recently addressed fans' concerns over the delay in promotional updates, asking them to remain patient as the team prepares for the film’s first glimpse, which the makers have announced will be unveiled in December 2026.

On the other hand Govinda was last seen un theaters in the 2019 Hindi comedy-drama Rangeela Raja, in which he played a double role. Directed by Sikander Bharti and Produced by Pahlaj Nihalani, the film failed to make an impact at the box office.

Following a prolonged gap in theatrical releases, Govinda is now preparing for a return to the big screen with two self-produced Hindi projects, Roopa and Duniyadari. However, his reported association with Allu Arjun's Raaka remains unconfirmed.