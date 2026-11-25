Shruti Haasan, who was last seen in Dulquer Salmaan’s Aakasamlo Oka Taara, is set to collaborate with director Tarun Teja for her upcoming project. Tarun, known for directing the 2023 film Asvins, will also pen the story for the yet-to-be-titled film.

The project will be produced by Arun Viswa under the banner of Shanthi Talkies, which has previously backed films such as Maaveeran and 3BHK.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan has several projects in the pipeline. She will next appear in Train, featuring Vijay Sethupathi and directed by Mysskin. She is also part of director Pa. Ranjith’s upcoming film Vettuvam, in which she will play a prominent role.

Further details about the new film, including its storyline, cast and technical crew, are yet to be announced.

Glad to announce our next film starring The most Dynamic @shrutihaasan as the lead!

Written & Directed by @taruntejafilm @iamarunviswa @ShanthiTalkies @UrsVamsiShekar https://t.co/OXb32RGlkJ — Yuvraaj (@proyuvraaj) November 24, 2026

Apart from Aakasamlo Oka Taara, Shruti Haasan also made a special appearance in Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi. Her most recent Tamil release was Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie (2025), directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Before that, she appeared in Laabam (2021), directed by the late SP Jananathan, alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

With several Tamil projects currently in different stages of production, Shruti Haasan is expected to have a steady lineup of Tamil releases in the coming days.

The Announcement was shared by film publicist Yuvraaj on X (formerly Twitter), confirming Shurti Hassan as the film's lead actor. He described the project as the production house's next venture and credited Tarun Teja as both its writer and director. The post also tagged producer Arun Viswa and the official Shanthi Talkies handle, drawing attention to the collaboration.

While the announcement confirmed the key names associated with the project, the makers have kept other details under wraps. The film's title, storyline, supporting cast, music composer and expected production schedule are yet to be disclosed.