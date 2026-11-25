Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has achieved a massive milestone at the worldwide box office by crossing the ₹1,700 crore gross mark. However, reaching the next target of ₹2,000 crore may not be easy for the film as its theatrical run is showing signs of slowing down.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the epic drama received a strong response from audiences across different markets. The film has performed particularly well in the Hindi-speaking regions and international markets.

Despite its impressive overall collections, the film has witnessed a slowdown in recent days. Theatre occupancy in the Hindi belt has reportedly dropped below 50 per cent. Collections in South Indian markets, which contributed significantly during the initial weeks, have also slowed down.

The arrival of new films has added further competition at the box office. As a result, the film now needs strong collections from Hindi-speaking regions and overseas markets to move closer to the ₹2,000 crore milestone.

Crossing ₹1,700 crore worldwide is already a major achievement for the makers. However, the remaining theatrical run will be important in deciding whether the film can reach the next milestone.

The upcoming weekend could play a crucial role in its box office journey. All eyes are now on whether Ramayana can regain its momentum and achieve the ₹2,000 crore mark or finish its theatrical run below that figure.