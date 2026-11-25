Bigg Boss Season 10 is getting more exciting with every passing week. With just four weeks left before the grand finale, the makers are introducing interesting themes and challenging tasks to keep the contestants on their toes. This week, the show introduced a new theme called 'Buddy Up', bringing former contestants back into the house to participate in special games.

The latest episode featured former contestants Emmanuel, Sanjana, Divya and Kalyan Padala. They teamed up with the current housemates for captaincy-related tasks. While the games created plenty of excitement, a heated argument between Divya and Mukesh became one of the major highlights.

Bigg Boss 10 Introduces the Buddy Up Theme

After last week's dictator-themed activities, Bigg Boss came up with another interesting concept for the current week. The new theme, called Buddy Up, brought former contestants back into the house.

The returning contestants were asked to pair up with the housemates and participate in different games. These tasks were important because the contestants were competing for a chance to become captaincy contenders.

With the competition getting tougher, every game became important. The housemates had to work together with their partners while also trying to outperform the opposite team.

Emmanuel and Sanjana Enter the Bigg Boss House

Emmanuel and Sanjana were the first former contestants to enter the house as part of the Buddy Up theme. Bigg Boss asked Emmanuel to team up with RK, while Sanjana paired up with Trigun.

Both teams participated in a game to prove their abilities. Emmanuel and RK managed to perform better and won the task. However, the game was not without confusion, as RK created some chaotic moments during the competition.

The situation became more intense when Mukesh and Aman got into an argument in the middle of the task. Their disagreement added another twist to the episode and caught the attention of the other housemates.

In the end, Sanjana and Trigun failed to win against Emmanuel and RK.

Divya and Kalyan Padala Join the House

After Emmanuel and Sanjana's appearance, former contestants Divya and Kalyan Padala entered the Bigg Boss house.

The next game featured two teams. Ram Prasad teamed up with Divya, while Shiva joined Kalyan Padala. Both pairs competed against each other in a task designed to test their coordination and performance.

Kalyan and Shiva emerged victorious in this competition. Their win added more excitement to the captaincy-related activities, as the contestants continued fighting for an opportunity to move ahead in the game.

Game of Aim Task Creates More Drama

One of the interesting challenges in the episode was called Game of Aim. Bigg Boss explained the rules before the teams started playing.

The contestants first had to collect bricks and arrange them at a designated spot. By completing this step, they could collect balls. They then had to throw those balls at picture frames placed on a wall and break as many as possible.

The team that managed to break the highest number of picture frames would be declared the winner.

Although the task appeared simple, it required good coordination, concentration and accuracy. Both teams tried their best to collect the balls and hit the targets.

However, the game soon turned into an argument when Divya questioned Kalyan Padala's approach. She accused him of following unfair methods while playing the task.

Divya and Mukesh Get Into a Heated Argument

The disagreement during the Game of Aim task soon turned into a heated exchange between Divya and Mukesh.

Divya felt that Kalyan Padala was not following the rules properly. She asked Mukesh, who was supervising the task, to make a fair and correct decision.

However, Mukesh did not agree with her approach. He reportedly told Divya to behave like a guest instead of interfering in the proceedings.

His comment did not go down well with Divya. She immediately responded by saying that the house did not belong to him either.

Their exchange quickly became one of the major talking points of the episode. The argument showed how even a simple task can turn into a major confrontation when the contestants disagree over rules and decisions.

Sudheer's Absence From Nominations Becomes a Discussion

Apart from the tasks and arguments, Sudheer's position in this week's nominations also became a topic of discussion inside the house.

The contestants were surprised by his absence from the nominations. Some housemates teased him, saying that he had somehow managed to survive elimination threats and reached the 13th week directly.

Their comments added some humour to the episode, but they also highlighted how important the remaining weeks have become.

With only four weeks left, every contestant is trying to secure a place in the final stages of the competition. The pressure is increasing, and even small developments inside the house are becoming important.

Bigg Boss 10 Gets More Competitive Before the Finale

The Buddy Up theme has added a fresh twist to Bigg Boss Season 10. Bringing former contestants back into the house has given the current housemates new partners and fresh challenges.

Emmanuel and RK's victory, Kalyan and Shiva's performance, and the argument between Divya and Mukesh made the latest episode entertaining.

As the show moves closer to its grand finale, viewers can expect more challenging tasks, unexpected arguments and emotional moments. The captaincy competition is also becoming increasingly important for the remaining contestants.

The upcoming episodes will reveal how the housemates handle these challenges and who manages to emerge as a strong contender in the final weeks.