Vijay Deverakonda’s period action drama Ranabaali received appreciation for its honest attempt. The actor is now gearing up for his next project, Rowdy Janardhana, an intense action entertainer.

After enjoying a family vacation in Japan, Vijay Deverakonda has returned to India and resumed work. According to the latest update, the actor is back on the sets of Rowdy Janardhana, with the current shooting schedule taking place in Maharashtra.

Fans are eagerly looking forward to the film and hope it will deliver a strong theatrical experience. Directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, known for Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru, the film features Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Dil Raju is producing the project under his Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.

Vijay Devarakonda's period action drama Ranabaali recived appreciation for its honest attempt. The actor is now gearing up for his next projects, Rowdy Janardhana, an intense action ebtertainer that has already generated curiositu among his fans.

After enjoying a family vacation in Japan, Vijay Devarakonda has returned to India and resumed work. According to the latest update, the actor is back on the sets of Rowdy Janardhana, with the current shooting schedule taking place in Maharashtra.

The film marks an interesting collaboration between Vijay Devarakonda and director Ravi Kiran Kola, who is known for his work in Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru. The director is reportedly presenting Vijay in an intense action-oriented role, adding another interesting project to the actor's filmography.

Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead in the film, bringing together an interesting combination of performance, Producer Dil Raju is backing the project under his Sri Venkateswara Creations banner,

Writing

Vijay Deverakonda has been focusing on choosing diverse scripts that allow him to explore different genres and characters. With Rowdy Janardhana, the actor is expected to appear in a powerful action-oriented role, creating curiosity among moviegoers. Director Ravi Kiran Kola, who earned recognition for his work in Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru, is bringing a different narrative to the screen with this project.

His collaboration with Vijay has raised expectations, as audiences are eager to see how the director presents the actor in this intense entertainer.

The addition of Keerthy Suresh as the female lead has further increased interest in the film. Meanwhile, producer Dil Raju is backing the project under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, known for producing several popular Telugu films.

The ongoing Maharashtra schedule indicates that the team is progressing with its filming commitments. Further details about the storyline, supporting cast and release date are awaited.

With an interesting combination of cast and crew, Rowdy Janardhana is shaping up to be one of the projects that Vijay Deverakonda's fans are keenly anticipating.