Tollywood actor Vishwak Sen is enjoying a much-needed box-office success with ENE Repeat, directed by Tharun Bhascker. The film has been performing well in theatres and has reportedly collected nearly Rs. 50 crore at the box office. Celebrating the film's success, the makers recently organised a success meet, which was attended by Vishwak Sen. During the event, the actor got emotional while recalling his early struggles, financial difficulties and the challenges he faced while trying to establish himself in the Telugu film industry.

Vishwak Sen revealed that his journey in the film industry began when he was just 17 years old. He started visiting film studios in search of opportunities and was willing to take up even the smallest roles to get a chance to prove himself. The actor said that he spent nearly four years going around studios, hoping to find work and build a career in cinema.

However, his initial years were far from easy. With very few opportunities coming his way, he struggled financially and went through several difficult situations. Recalling those days, Vishwak Sen said that he had no money and even his girlfriend left him when he was just 21 years old.

The actor also shared a painful experience involving a film in which he was initially promised the lead role. According to Vishwak Sen, he was first introduced as the main hero. However, his position was gradually changed. During the first month, he was considered the first hero, followed by the second hero in the next month, the third hero in the third month and eventually the fourth hero. To make matters worse, he was finally told that he would not be part of the film at all. He added that the makers informed him about his removal nearly 20 days later.

Following these disappointing experiences, Vishwak Sen decided to explore filmmaking and made his directorial debut with Falaknuma Das. He also credited Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi with bringing a major turning point in his career.

Looking back at his journey, Vishwak Sen's emotional revelations highlighted the struggles, disappointments and determination behind his growth as an actor and filmmaker.