Several financial and banking-related changes are expected from December 1, 2026. These changes may affect credit card users, pensioners, borrowers, investors and households. From additional SBI credit card charges to Aadhaar updates and LPG price revisions, here are the important changes people should know about.

1. SBI Credit Card Charges

SBI Card users will face additional charges on certain high-value transactions from December 1. A 1% fee, along with applicable taxes, will be charged on eligible transport transactions above Rs. 30,000.

For fuel purchases, a 1% fee will apply if the total eligible fuel spending crosses Rs. 50,000 in a billing cycle. The charge will be calculated on the entire eligible fuel expenditure, not just the amount exceeding the limit.

2. RBI Interest Rate Decision

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee will meet from December 2 to 4 to review interest rates. The decision will be important for people who have home loans, personal loans and other borrowings.

If the RBI increases the repo rate, borrowers with loans linked to floating interest rates may see changes in their EMIs. However, the actual impact will depend on the RBI's decision and the lending bank's policies.

3. LPG Cylinder Price Revision

Oil marketing companies generally revise LPG cylinder prices on the first day of every month. Accordingly, new domestic and commercial LPG prices are expected to be announced on December 1.

Any change in the price of domestic cylinders could affect household budgets, while commercial LPG price changes may impact hotels, restaurants and other businesses. The revised prices have not yet been officially announced.

4. New SEBI Commodity Trading Rules

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will introduce revised margin requirements for commodity derivatives trading from December 1.

Under the new framework, the minimum initial margin will be 6%, 8% or 10%, depending on the volatility of the commodity. The revised requirements will apply to agricultural and non-agricultural commodities. These changes may affect traders and investors dealing in the commodity market.

5. Digital KYC Facility for NRIs

From December 3, eligible NRIs, Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) and foreign nationals living in FATF-compliant countries will be able to complete digital KYC remotely through SEBI-registered intermediaries.

This facility will make it easier for eligible overseas investors to access Indian investment services without travelling to India for the KYC process.

6. Pensioners Must Submit Life Certificates

Pensioners must submit their annual life certificates by November 30 to avoid interruptions in pension payments. They can submit the certificate through their banks or use the Digital Life Certificate facility.

Those who fail to complete the process within the deadline may face delays or difficulties in receiving their December pension.

7. Aadhaar Email Update Fee Waiver

The UIDAI has temporarily waived the Rs. 75 fee for adding or updating an email address through the official Aadhaar mobile application. This facility is available until December 31, 2026.

People who want to update their email details can use this opportunity before the deadline. The fee waiver applies only to eligible email updates through the official app and does not mean that all Aadhaar update services are free.

What Should People Do Before December?

SBI credit card users should check their transport and fuel spending to avoid additional charges. Borrowers should follow the RBI's December policy announcement, while pensioners must complete their life certificate submission before November 30. People planning to update their Aadhaar email address can use the fee waiver before December 31.

These changes may affect monthly expenses and financial planning. Consumers should check official announcements from the concerned organisations before making financial decisions.