Megastar Chiranjeevi’s much-awaited socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara has been in production for several years. Initially, the film generated considerable excitement among audiences, as it marked Chiranjeevi’s return to the fantasy genre. However, the excitement received a setback after the release of its teaser, with several viewers expressing disappointment over the quality of its CGI. Following the criticism, the makers reportedly decided to improve the visual effects to deliver a better theatrical experience.

Since then, the film has faced repeated delays, leaving fans waiting for an official release announcement. Over the past few months, reports about a possible Sankranthi 2027 release have gained attention. However, there has been no official confirmation from the Vishwambhara team regarding its theatrical arrival.

The situation has become more interesting because Chiranjeevi’s other upcoming film, Kaaka, is already scheduled for the same festive season. Directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by KVN Productions, the film has officially locked January 13, 2027, as its worldwide theatrical release date. The makers have also reiterated their commitment to the announced schedule, dismissing rumours about a possible postponement.

Meanwhile, fresh reports suggesting that Vishwambhara could also target the Sankranthi 2027 window have once again created confusion among moviegoers. If both films aim for the same festive season, their release plans could become an important talking point in the Telugu film industry.

Directed by Vassishta, Vishwambhara features Chiranjeevi in the lead role, with Trisha Krishnan and Ashika Ranganath playing important roles. Kunal Kapoor is also part of the cast. Produced by UV Creations, the film is planned as a grand fantasy entertainer with extensive visual effects.

For now, Kaaka has a confirmed release date, while Vishwambhara is still awaiting official clarity. Mega fans will have to wait for an announcement from the makers to know whether the long-delayed film will make it to theatres during Sankranthi 2027.