Sharwanand’s upcoming film Bhogi is set to hit theatres the day after tomorrow, and the film has generated decent buzz among audiences. Directed by Sampath Nandi, the film is touted as a raw and rustic action drama packed with intense action sequences and violence. As the promotional campaign gathers pace, director Sampath Nandi has been addressing concerns surrounding the film’s violent content.

Telugu audiences appear to be reaching a saturation point with excessive on-screen violence this year. Following films such as Toxic, The Paradise, Ranabaali and others, there is a growing demand for feel-good entertainers, heartwarming romantic comedies and stories that offer a refreshing cinematic experience.

However, the trailer of Bhogi suggests that the film is no exception to the recent trend, featuring several intense action sequences and violent moments.

Aware of the audience's concerns, Sampath Nandi has been carefully addressing the subject during promotional interviews, defending the violence as an essential part of the film's narrative rather than something included merely for impact.

Sampath Nandi’s biggest commercial success to date remains Rachha, starring Ram Charan. Although he went on to direct other films, they generally featured a relatively limited dose of action. With Bhogi, however, the director is emphasising that the emotional depth of the story will take centre stage. He believes the audience will understand the need for the intense action sequences once they experience the film's emotional core.

During his promotional interviews, Sampath Nandi has also addressed comparisons between Bhogi and other films with similar backdrops, attributing them largely to their period settings. He acknowledges that the film contains violence but maintains that it emerges organically from the storyline.

According to the director, the violent sequences were not deliberately added for effect but are a natural outcome of the narrative.

Meanwhile, audiences are currently showing their appreciation for Aakasamlo Oka Tara in theaters. The response to ENE Repeat in another indications of the audience's interest in light-hearted entertainers that offer a refreshing break from action-packed films and on-screen violence.

With viewers seemingly enjoying films that focus on feel-good storytelling and relatable emotions, it remains to be seen how Bhogi with its intense action and violence, will connect with audiences when it arrives in theaters.