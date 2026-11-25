Petrol pump owners in Pakistan have warned of a possible nationwide shutdown if the government fails to address their demands within 15 days. The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) has urged the government to change its fuel pricing policy, warning that the current system is causing financial difficulties for petrol pump operators.

The association is demanding a return to the monthly fuel pricing system instead of the current daily price revisions. Under the proposed system, petrol and diesel prices would remain unchanged for 30 days.

According to the dealers, frequent changes in fuel prices are affecting their working capital. When fuel prices fall suddenly, petrol pump owners may face losses on stocks purchased at higher prices. They say this makes it difficult to manage their businesses and maintain regular fuel supplies.

The association has also demanded an increase in dealers' profit margins to 8 per cent of the retail fuel price. PPDA representatives said the existing commission is not sufficient to meet operational expenses.

The dealers have also raised concerns over fuel supplies. They alleged that some refineries have reduced petrol and diesel supplies, while one refinery has reportedly stopped diesel supplies.

PPDA Chairman Malik Khuda Bakhsh said the association had given the government 15 days to discuss and resolve the issues. He warned that petrol pump owners would be forced to shut down their businesses if their demands were not considered.

The association also wants the government to retain control over fuel pricing and consult dealers before introducing major changes to petroleum policies.

If the proposed shutdown takes place, it could affect motorists, public transport and businesses across the country. However, petrol pump closures have not been officially announced. The situation will depend on the government's response within the 15-day deadline.