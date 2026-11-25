The biographical drama Garividi Lakshmi, based on the life of renowned Uttar Andhra folk artist Garividi Lakshmi, is gearing up for its digital debut. Known for entertaining audiences during the 1980s and 1990s through her folk songs, folk tales and storytelling, Garividi Lakshmi's journey has now been brought to the big screen.

Starring Tollywood actress Anandhi in the titular role, the film was released in theatres on October 17 and received a positive response from audiences.

Following its theatrical run, the film is now preparing to reach OTT viewers. According to reports, Garividi Lakshmi is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, November 13. However, the makers have not yet officially confirmed the streaming date. An official announcement from the film team is awaited, which will provide further clarity on its digital release.

The film follows the life of Lakshmi, a folk artist from Garividi village in Vizianagaram district of Uttar Andhra. Married at a young age, Lakshmi faces several challenges when she discovers that her husband is already married to another woman. During this difficult phase, her mother, Devudamma, stands by her and offers support.

As time passes, Lakshmi develops a growing passion for folk songs and storytelling. Her journey takes a new turn when she meets Satthibabu and begins performing alongside him.

With her distinctive voice and engaging storytelling, she gradually wins over audiences and earns recognition as a folk artist. However, her growing popularity also brings its share of struggles and bitter experiences, making her journey a mix of success, hardships and personal challenges.

The film also explores the unexpected twists and turns Satthibabu brings into Lakshmi's life, including how he deceives her under the pretext of love. It highlights how the songs she performed and the recognition she earned were appropriated by others, leaving her struggling to receive the credit she deserved.

The story further portrays the personal challenges Lakshmi encounters while balancing her life and career as a folk artist.

Another important aspects of the narrative is Rambabu's efforts to restore Lakshmi's lost identity and recognition. The developments that follow from a significant part of the story, bringing attention to the struggles of flok artists and the important of giving artists the respect and credit they deserve.

Anandhi plays the lead role of Garividi Lakshmi, while senior actress Raashi portrays her mother, Devudamma. VK Naresh, Rag Mayur, Sharanya Pradeep, Ankit Koyya, Meesala Lakshman, Kancharapalem Kishore and Kushalini appear in other important roles.