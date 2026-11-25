A cute Instagram video featuring a little girl has gone viral after Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu reacted to it. His comment has brought the child and her Instagram account huge attention, with the reel crossing 28 million views.

The video was shared on an Instagram account named 'bysweetlycurious'. In the reel, the little girl is seen singing popular Telugu songs with her mother. She first sings 'Noppi Noppi Gundellona' from Mahesh Babu's film Pokiri and later performs 'Dhoom Dhaam' from Guntur Kaaram.

The child's sweet voice and adorable expressions impressed many social media users. The video also caught Mahesh Babu's attention. The actor responded with the comment, "Haha.. So cute.. Lots of love to the little one."

His reaction quickly attracted more viewers to the reel. Following his comment, the video gained millions of views, while the Instagram account's follower count also increased significantly. Reports suggest that the account's followers grew from around 35,000 to over 1.5 lakh.

Mahesh Babu's simple and affectionate response has now become a talking point among fans. The little girl's singing and expressions continue to receive appreciation across social media.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is currently working on director SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi, which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran.