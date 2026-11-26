Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has achieved a major milestone by entering the Top 20 contenders in the Best Visual Effects category at the 99th Academy Awards. The film is now part of the Oscar race alongside several big-budget Hollywood productions.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the Indian epic has attracted international attention for its grand visuals and large-scale production. Its inclusion in the Top 20 list is an important recognition of the technical work behind the film.

According to reports, Ramayana is competing with major Hollywood films such as Avengers: Doomsday, Dune: Part Three, The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Project Hail Mary. Other films in the list include Godzilla Minus Zero, Supergirl and Moana.

The visual effects for Ramayana have been handled by DNEG, a renowned visual effects studio known for its work on international films such as Dune and Interstellar.

The film's entry into the Top 20 does not mean it has secured an Oscar nomination. The next round of voting will narrow the list to 10 films. The official Visual Effects shortlist is scheduled to be announced on December 15, 2026.

The final Oscar nominations will be announced on January 21, 2027, while the 99th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 14, 2027.

This achievement is another significant moment for Indian cinema on the international stage. Earlier, SS Rajamouli's RRR also reached the Top 20 in the Best Visual Effects category at the 95th Academy Awards.

With this development, expectations are high to see whether Ramayana can advance to the final shortlist and earn a nomination at the Oscars 2027.